POST FALLS, Idaho - Food can be a unifying thread throughout communities, something Vanessa Shintah knows firsthand. Shintah founded Meet and Eats, a movement dedicated to bringing people together through food.
According to Shintah, incorporating food into meeting new people breaks the ice, "Food makes it not intimidating because we're just sitting down having a meal."
Her idea to start this initiative spurred from a 2022 trip to the United Kingdom, where she connected with Brits organically at local restaurants. Along with loads of memories, Shintah had the idea to bring this feeling of connection back to the States, "I was like there has to be a way to find this feeling back home."
She turned to social media, posting on a Spokane-based Facebook page Food Finder. The response was overwhelming," about 100 people signed up to do it; everyone has been super excited and saying I hope I get picked soon."
Shintah met one of the hundred respondents at Dueling Irons Restaurant in Post Falls, Idaho. A self-proclaimed foodie Vanessa Jackson says Shintah's initiative to her is about more than sharing a meal, "it's not just the meeting and the eating. Life is opportunity, so if you're going to run into people, you may never know what you have to offer. Maybe for somebody else and vice versa."
Shintah said she hopes people are inspired by her initiative and connect with others through whatever their passion is.