SPOKANE,WA- A woman was killed Sunday in a vehicle vs pedestrian collision when a man that she was dating hit her.
Spokane Police say the accident happened just before 5pm on North Cincinnati Street near Olympic Avenue.
SPD and SFD crews responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures on the woman, but she died from her injuries.
The driver remained on scene after the accident, and investigators discovered that he was intoxicated. He was arrested for vehicular homicide due to being impaired while operating a vehicle that caused the death of another person.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Crime Check at 456-2233.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.