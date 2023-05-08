SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the weekend, one woman took matters into her own hands to find the person who stole her purse and used her credit cards to try and purchase over $2,500 worth of items across three local businesses.
“Not everybody is going to just fold,” Rachel Baumann said.
After returning from a hike with her friend Saturday morning, Baumann realized her purse had been stolen from her car; the car’s window, broken. Over $300 in cash was inside the purse, all her credit cards, medical cards, photos of her kids, and more.
“It’s a feeling of pure panic but also at the same time, trying to have to put yourself back together so you can figure out what to do next,” Baumann said.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) advises everyone to keep anything valuable out of their cars while they are hiking; often, wallets, purses, etc., left inside vehicles unattended on trailheads are number one targets for thieves.
Within 30 minutes, the person who stole Baumann’s credit cards was already on the move. Baumann was receiving texts from her credit card company notifying her that purchases were being made, yet none of them had been approved by the victim.
The thief made three stops to local businesses. First, to NomNom – attempting to purchase $233. Next, Walmart – attempting to purchase $1,819. Finally, Ace Hardware – where two transactions were made to try and purchase $540 worth of items.
“You have no idea what you have taken from somebody, and you don’t really care,” Baumann said.
Baumann received security camera footage from one of the businesses showing the man she believes to be the thief, yet this person has not been identified by SPD.
Through working with employees at these businesses, Baumann was able to find an address for the man – her friend Jim Oliver, an attorney, went to this address. He found a vehicle matching a description, and guess what was inside? Baumann’s red purse.
“The car was unlocked and so I decided to grab the bag rather than risk not grabbing the bag and having these guys come back and dispose of it,” Oliver said.
SPD said they never advise anyone to retrieve their stolen property on their own without police present. A detective has been assigned to Baumann’s case. When she did get her purse back, only a few keys and other items were left, all the cash and cards were gone.