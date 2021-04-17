SPOKANE, Wash. -- Local Spokane youth gathered at Riverfront Park on Saturday to promote climate change ahead of Earth Day on April 22.
The rally was coordinated by Sunrise Spokane, a youth organization focused on bringing awareness to to climate change. The rally took place at 3:00pm on Saturday at the Runners statue in front of Riverfront Park.
Roughly 30 people showed up, decorating signs and socializing among other rally participants. Multiple speakers were also lined up for the rally, including the rally coordinator Rosie Zhou.
"I think so many more people are becoming aware of just how pressing the issue is, you know in Spokane we're already seeing the effects of climate change with fires and smoke happening every year" said Zhau. "It is so important we bring forward the voices of the young people to support climate change. Our voices are going to be the ones that make a big difference moving forward" she added.
The rally is also calling on Washington Senator Patty Murray to sign the Good Jobs for All Pledge as well as the Spokane City Council to vote YES on the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Ordinance. The City Council is excepted to vote on this measure on Monday.