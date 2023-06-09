SPOKANE, Wash - The Washington State Department of Transportation said that Camp Hope has closed. The last resident left sometime between Thursday and Friday morning.
According to news release from Jewels Helping Hands, and the Washington State Department of Transportation, the last resident found other housing.
In a news release, Governor Jay Inslee said, "The situation at Camp Hope highlighted the scale and complexity of our housing and homelessness efforts in Spokane and across the state. "
Camp Hope opened in December in 2021 and at its peak had more 600 people.
Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation and maintenance crews have begun removing the fencing that surrounds the perimeter, the onsite portable office space and other items that were left on site. Activity at the site is anticipated to continue over the next week.
“WSDOT is grateful to each and every service provider that worked hard to resolve Camp Hope in a safe, humane, respectful way while meeting the needs of those living unsheltered,” said Roger Millar, Secretary of the Washington State Department of Transportation. “It is our hope that the housing and services provided by the state Right of Way Safety Initiative breaks their individual cycle of homelessness.”
Community leaders are planning a news conference and celebration later today. NonStop Local will have a crew there and will bring full coverage about what the next steps for the site are.