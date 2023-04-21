SPOKANE, Wash. — Local soul food restaurant Fresh Soul, located at Fifth and Fiske in East Central, hosted the Spokane Police Department for their "Roll Call with a Cop Today."
From gun violence to assaults to break-ins, the police have been very busy in the neighborhood. However, over the last two years, many groups have come together to make the community safer for everyone.
The charge is led by the owner of Fresh Soul, Michael Brown, who has also spearheaded many other community initiatives.
SPD Officer Jacob Stadley said these events let the community know police officers are more than just their position.
"I think it's great because it gives us the ability to communicate with people in or community that aren't responding to calls for service," Stadley said. "Just being able to interact and show we're people too, we're not just a badge and a face."
Officers and community members were able to connect over food which Fresh Soul server Payton Jay Staggs says expedited conversations and leads to a sense of community.
"When you have wonderful food combined with the community coming together, it's an incredible experience," Staggs said.