Spokane's Greek Fest celebrates 85 years

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's Greek Festival is underway and celebrating 85 years in the community.
After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the Greek Fest is going to look a little different this year. All of the food orders will be take-out orders and they will be offering tours of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church where Greek Fest is held and masks are required when inside.
All of the favorites are still on the menu from gyros to Greek fries and baklava.
Greek Fest is running Sept. 23 to 25 and will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. This year they are not doing tickets but are accepting all major credit cards as well as cash.