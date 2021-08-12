SPOKANE, Wash. - Challenge Air for Kids & Friends and the Historic Flight Foundation will host a Fly Day Aug. 14 at Felts Field Airport from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is designed to change the perception of children with special needs through the gift of flight and is open to the public. Previously, this annual event was hosted in Western Washington. In moving to Felts Field, Challenge Air hopes to attract families from Central and Eastern Washington, Idaho and Western Montana.
Challenge Air provides the gift of flight to children from ages 7-21 with disabilities of all kinds. Founded in 1993 by a Vietnam Naval Aviator who became a paraplegic in a carrier landing crash, Challenge Air has flown over 36,000 amazing kids. Rick Amber’s philosophy was simple: Use aviation to demonstrate “challenges” do not mean limitations. Because of his vision, the program has enjoyed great success in changing attitudes of children with disabilities.
According to April Culver, Challenge Air Executive Director, over 800 children with special needs will take flight in 8 cities this fall. Culver said many nonprofit agencies are involved in each event and provide various activities including a flight school, face painting as well as arts and crafts projects. Significantly, the Felts Field event is first-in-the-nation, post-pandemic.
Challenge Air is thankful to the volunteers, sponsors and Historic Flight for donating its airplane hangar and providing event support.
If you would like to support the Spokane Fly Day, please contact John Sessions, Historic Flight Event Chair at (509) 535-6000, or April Culver, CEO/Executive Director at (214) 351-3353, or email at events@challengeair.org.
If you would like to register as a pilot, a volunteer or enroll a child to fly, click here.