SPOKANE, Wash. - March is Women's History Month, and what better time is there to shine a spotlight on one of Spokane's most storied and historic organizations, the Woman's Club of Spokane!
Established in 1905, the Club began as a place women could gather to meet, socialize, and organize community events in Spokane and soon became the center of the Suffragette Movement, working to give women everywhere the right to vote.
Since then, the Club has continued to operate with three main principles: to preserve the century-old historic space, to rent the space for events to support the Club's efforts, and to continue community outreach efforts as part of the Greater Federation of Women's Clubs.
The Club has traditionally fulfilled the second part of its mission by hosting a variety of events in their rooms, from weddings and funerals to dance classes and fashion shows. However, efforts to generate income was stalled almost completely when COVID hit, and the Club has exhausted even their savings to keep the organization running over the last two years.
A fundraiser for the Club to cover the remaining mortgage and move forward debt free was created, and they would love to have your support! To pitch in, you can visit their GoFundMe page!
The gorgeous venue is also back open for all your event needs. Already, they've hosted the Spokane Domestic Violence Coalition's Gatsby Gala, the return of Spokane Folklore Society's weekly Contra Dancing, and are preparing their widely popular annual Vintage Fashion Show! Keep an eye on their Facebook page or signup for their newsletter for more upcoming events, or reach out to schedule your own!
"Help us get back on our feet! We have a great board of directors that has been working in all areas to ensure that the club has another 100 years to preserve and promote women's issues, history, volunteerism, and community enrichment!"