Spokane’s so called "Backpack Bomber" is asking to be released from prison citing concerns about the Coronavirus and his medical records.
Kevin Harpham, a self proclaimed white supremacist, was sentenced to 32 years in federal prison after he put a bomb alongside Spokane's planned Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity March on January 17, 2011. Harpham was going to use a remote car starter to detonate the bomb as the crowd, estimated at nearly 2,000 people, passed by a bench under which it was placed. However, three workers who were walking the route to ensure it was clean, found the backpack, noticed the wires and called 911. Out of an abundance of caution, the parade was re-routed, and what could have been a horrific act of domestic terrorism became instead a textbook investigation, manhunt and arrest.
In September of 2011, Harpham was sentenced and sent to a federal prison in California. On March 4, Harpham's lawyer submitted a motion saying Harpham was requesting release from prison under the Coronavirus Aid and Relief Act. The motion cites a directive made by then-Attorney General William Barr, to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, to begin identifying inmates who could safely be released to home confinement — essentially house arrest.
Harpham feels he qualifies, however it turns out his attorney doesn't. After outlining Harpham's request, his lawyer says he's not filing the formal motion, saying his investigation into Harpham's medical records indicates such a filing would be premature. He leaves open the possibility that that may change.
Harpham is scheduled to get out of prison in 2043, at the age of 68.
We did speak briefly with a spokesperson for Joe Harrington, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, who said because the motion was not formally filed, their office won’t be releasing a statement.
