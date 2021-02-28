SPOKANE, Wash. -- Last week, USA Today nominated One Tree Hard Cider as 'Best Cidery in the Nation' as a part of their '10Best' series.
The nomination places One Tree alongside 19 other Cideries across the Country, all looking to end up on top as America's best cidery. As it stands on Sunday February 28, One Tree is currently in fifth place out of the 20.
One Tree was founded roughly 8 years ago, and has grown quickly from a local Spokane-based Cider house, to a multi-state company. Along with their Cider House in downtown Spokane, One Tree supplies their products to grocery stores and markets across the region.
Customers seek out the creative bottle designs and fun seasonal flavors of cider, which many say is what makes their brand so popular.
"Obviously the Huckleberry is a huge nod to the northwest area and our lemon basil is a very unique and fun flavor of cider so I think that's probably the reason why we were nominated. We just do really unique fun flavors of cider" said Tessa Terrell, Sales Director for One Tree.
Terrell said that when they first got the email about the nomination, they couldn't believe it. One Tree has won dozens of awards in the past, but this nomination puts them among a list of elite cideries nation wide. One Tree is also the only Cidery based out of the northwest, which is commonly known for apples and cider.
The winner of this award will be announced on March 26, with the deadline to vote closing on March 16. People are allowed to submit one vote per day on the USA Today website.
To vote for One Tree Hard Cider as the Best Cidery in the Nation, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.