SPOKANE, Wash. – A massive break in a murder cold case that has troubled investigators in Spokane since the 1980's was announced Wednesday afternoon.
The remains of a woman found nude in the Spokane River have finally been identified as Ruth Belle Waymire. She was 24 when she died. Her killer has yet to be identified, and detectives are hoping anyone with information will now come forward.
SPD had been working on the case since June 20th, 1984, when a group of fishermen found partial remains on a shore of the Spokane River. The victim's head, hands and feet were severed off.
The victim's skull was found in an abandoned lot on Spokane's lower south hill by a woman walking her dog 14 years later. DNA linked the skull to the torso found in 1984, but despite an extensive search through multiple records and databases, they were unable to learn her identity.
"The young woman was dubbed 'Millie' after SPD detective Don Giese’s daughter stated that 'no one deserves to not have a name,'" an SPD news release stated.
Spokane police and the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office continued to work leads and look into rapidly advancing DNA technology. They released forensic drawings and reconstructions from the victim's skull to show the public what she may have looked like. Tips did come in, but nothing panned out.
In 2021, SPD submitted DNA from 'Millie' to Othram. Their website states they are, '21st Century Forensics' and 'revolutionizing how forensic cases are solved, justice is served, and families are mended.' Their services have been critical in solving multiple cold cases across the Inland Northwest.
'Millie's' remains had been buried in a local cemetery and were exhumed in 2001 for DNA purposes. Once Othram had the DNA, they were able to create a profile. Genetic Genealogy helped SPD home in on a list of potential family members.
By February of this year, Spokane Police say a sibling (sister) relationship was confirmed and 'Millie' was officially identified as Ruth Belle Waymire.
"Ruth attended Rogers High School," the SPD release said. "At a young age, her parents divorced, and Ruth, her mother and sister moved in with a local family in Spokane. Shortly after, her mother died. The two girls went their separate ways and did not stay in contact. Ruth was never reported missing and was described to have a vagabond lifestyle spending time in Wenatchee as well as Spokane. At the time of her death, Ruth would have been 24 years old and was noted to have been married to a second husband. The autopsy revealed she likely had a child born a year or two before her death."
Detectives have never tracked down Ruth's child(ren) and are pleading with anyone who knew Ruth or knows anything at all about her case to come forward. SPD says they are continuing to dig into those who were closest to her.
"Her husband at the time of her death was Trampas D.L. Vaughn born in 1945," the release stated. "Vaughn was born in Iowa and served time in prison there before coming to the Pacific Northwest. He and Ruth were married in Wenatchee Washington. No record of a divorce between the two has been located."
SPD says Vaughn passed away six years ago in California. They say Ruth's first husband remains local to the area and has been cooperative with detectives.
If you know anything at all that could help, please call SPD at 509-456-2233.