Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Colfax, Quincy, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Ephrata, Odessa, Othello, Tekoa, Uniontown, Moses Lake, Rockford, Rosalia, Coulee City, Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d'Alene, La Crosse, Post Falls, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Oakesdale, Pullman, and Ritzville. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&