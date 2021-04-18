SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Salvation Army in Spokane is looking for volunteers who can step in to help distribute food after the food bank received an abundance of food donations in the last week.
Salvation Army spokesperson Major Ken Perine says that the food bank received big shipments of food from Second Harvest and other donations which completely filled their warehouse.
The food bank is now offering up to three weeks of food for families and individuals on a first come first serve basis. The food bank also extended their availability, offering pickups each day of the week from 9am to 4pm.
The increased distribution is in hopes to get the food out to as many people as possible, while making room for more donations as they continue to come in.
"More food is going to come next week so we want to get this food out as soon as possible, if you know a friend or family member that needs some food, come by and pick up some food for them" said Perine.
The food bank isn't just offering canned goods though, they are also offering other items such as meats and refrigerated goods. Major Perine says that they actually have a large amount of bacon in their freezer units that they want to get out to those that need it.
The abundance of food has led the Salvation Army to focus on recruiting more volunteers to help with the process.
"Volunteers are essential because what they do is stock the shelves, but they also walk through with the individuals and the guests that are coming in to pick up the food and they help the process go a little faster" said Perine.
The Salvation Army is looking for any volunteers to help starting Monday April 19 and are hoping to give out as much food as possible to those who need it most.
