Sunday morning, KHQ's Jordan Blaine participated in a 129-year-old tradition.
The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is known for bringing joy to families during the holiday season, and this year their demand is greater than ever.
"We have seen as much as a 50% increase of community need at our campus this year," said Brian Pickering, The Salvation Army's Communication Director.
This bell might look small, but its impact is mighty.
This year the Salvation Army feeling a different impact, being down $34,000 compared to the same time last year.
"We are trying to do anything and everything that we can to raise the funds, receive toys and gifts for members of all families-- newborns to senior citizens-- because a pandemic does not discriminate," added Pickering.
That's why, when you hear the ringing of the bell, try and donate what you can for local Spokane families that are struggling this Christmas.
"Spokane has been great in the past, really rallied around us and helped us meet our goal to help those in need. We are just asking one more time if Spokane can come together and help us," Brian Pickering said.
If you don't have cash on you, you can donate via apple or google pay right then and there.
You can also donate directly here.
