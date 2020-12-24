SPOKANE, Wash. -- The pandemic and economic struggles that have plagued our country for the last year have claimed another unfortunate victim. In a post on Facebook, The Wandering Table announced they will be permanently closing on January 9.
The popular restaurant at Kendall Yards made sure to thank all their customers for their support and continued patronage over the years.
They also made sure to remind customers that they are still open for takeout, and will keep many favorites from the menu available until closing.
