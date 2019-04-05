SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokanimal is closing its dog kennel for the next ten days to do a deep clean. They made the decision to do so after five puppies adopted at the Northwest Pet Expo during the weekend of March 30 and 31 were found to have Parvo.
Spokanimal says the five Heeler puppies were all from the same litter and they were fine up until the event. So far they've all been treated at the vet and one by one they've been able to go home. They've all had their first two sets of shots, but weren't old enough for the third round of the Parvo Vaccine.
Parvo can be deadly to puppies. If you adopted a puppy at the Expo, you should watch for signs of Parvo like vomiting, diarrhea, and being extra tired. If your puppy gets sick, bring it to a vet right away.