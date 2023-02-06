SpokAnimal finds homes for 2,500 animals in 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. - SpokAnimal, an eastern Washington humane society, has made history after finding homes for 2,500 animals in 2022 through three Spokane PetSmart stores.
This is a first for any eastern Washington shelter and has earned SpokAnimal $25,000 in adoption reward funding rom PetSmart Charities.
Through their two PetSmart Charities Cat Adoption Centers and multiple kennels in Spokane, 2,033 cats and 467 dogs found forever homes.
“The goal of our adoption rewards program is to help our partners find loving homes for as many pets as possible. In-Store adoptions provide a wonderful opportunity for adoptable pets to meet people who they might not have encountered otherwise," said the executive director for SpokAnimal, Dori Peck.
Peck also said this funding from PetSmart has helped cover some of the expenses of fostering, adoption prep, in-store adoption advisors and the transfer of pets to different locations.
In addition to the 2,500 SpokAnimal adoptions, PetSmart completed a total of 4,031 adoptions in 2022.