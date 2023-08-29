SPOKANE, Wash. — With many families unable to return to their homes after the Gray and Oregon Road fire, many animals have been displaced from their families.
SpokAnimal is offering pet owners food and supplies that were provided by the national animal welfare foundations. If you are in need of any items they will be available at the Resource Center at 715 N. Crestline and at the Red Cross Emergency Center at Spokane Falls Community College.
“We’re hoping to reach pet owners displaced by the fires such as those now living with family or friends, in temporary accommodations, or even those that returned to damaged homes. Our local community has done an incredible job donating goods, and we’ve gotten outstanding support from national animal welfare foundations too. Now we’re working to get these items to the folks that need them,” stated SpokAnimal Executive Director, Dori Peck.
They have received a 40-pallet shipment of Purina dog and cat food from a Seattle-based, Greater Good Charities. Them, along with Petco Love, have also shipped breakaway horse harnesses, buckets, lead ropes, pet blankets, collars, leashes, cat littler scoops, pet food dishes and cat trees.
“Beyond helping pet owners replace pet supplies that were lost, our other focus is on trying to help reunite pets and their people,” Peck stated. “Facebook pages provide a quick and easy way to exchange info, however it can be daunting sorting through a running stream of posts... Petco Love Lost is integrated with most national animal shelter databases, including SpokAnimal and SCRAPS, so once the shelter uploads photos of intakes, users can determine if the pet is at a facility without having to call.”
Spokane Humane Evacuation Animal Rescue Team (HEART) has provided emergency services for pets in the area as well. They are currently caring for more than 320 animals.
If you are interesting in volunteer or donation opportunities with SpokAnimal, visit their website HERE.