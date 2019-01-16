Another business is stepping up in helping out furloughed government workers affected by the shutdown, this time with pets in particular.
SpokAnimal says it is offering free dog and cat food through their pet food bank to federal government workers who may need assistance during the shutdown.
Employees looking to take them up on the offer are encouraged to visit their office at 710 N Napa Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
SpokAnimal joins multiple other businesses around Spokane reaching out to employees affected by the shutdown, as Spokane Symphony is offering free tickets to furloughed workers and Green's Fresh Market is temporarily offering a $30 store credit for currently unpaid government workers.