SPOKANE, Wash. - The Bloomsday runner statues in Riverfront Park are now dressed with Bloomsday shirts from years past!

Lala Gerber and her best friend, Gabriel Santiago Desilva started dressing the statues 26 years ago.

Gerber said that the two of them worked downtown at St. Vincent De Paul at the time, dressing their storefront mannequins.

Inspired by the atmosphere of her first Bloomsday, Gerber wanted to be a part of it. So, she and Santiago Desilva collected Bloomsday shirts and dressed the statues like they would their mannequins.

Now, it has become long-standing tradition the whole community looks forward to.

"A lot of people walk through here and say, 'Oh I remember this one,' or, 'That's the year I was born!' Since we have been doing this for 26 years, this is a tradition that some people have known their entire life," said Gerber.

Gerber said if you have any Bloomsday shirts from years past you'd like to donate, you can message her on her Facebook page: Bloomsday T-shirts for a Cause

The statues will be dressed in these shirts the rest of the weekend, so head down to Riverfront Park near the Skate Ribbon to admire them!