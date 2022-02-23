SPOKANE, Wash. - "We're excited that Bloomsday will be back on our famous 12 km course for 2022."If you want more information on the race, click here.
We all know that saying "April showers bring May flowers" and what better way to kick off spring in the Lilac City with a good old Bloomsday run!
Right now, preparations are underway for one of the biggest races in the inland Northwest. After three years of virtual races, Bloomsday 2022 will be held in-person and runners couldn't be more excited.
Even with last year's racing going virtual, the turnout was still bigger than ever, with 40,000 people earning finisher t-shirts.
Of course, we all missed the liveliness of Bloomsday taking over downtown Spokane and don't worry it's back in person this year, better than ever.
"We are so excited to be back on our famous 12K course and hopefully hosting thousands of runners and walkers on the streets of Spokane this year," Jon Neill, the Bloomsday Race Director said.
Neill may have his hopes become reality as around 5,500 folks have already registered to race.
"Come March 19th, we'll probably have close to 10,000 total registrants by that time," he said.
There is still a virtual option and your pup can get involved with that too through "Bloomsdog." Plus, there's a finisher bib just for your canine friends.
Participants will also be able to donate to the official charity of Bloomsday 2022 upon registering. This year that's the West Central Community Center.
"The center is a satellite location for SPD hosts and runs four WIC sites throughout the county and runs a supportive services program for adults with developmentally disabled adults," Rae-Lynn Barden, the West Central Community Center Board of Directors President said.
"The last three years we've raised approximately about $15,000 for each race year," Neill said.
The race will go through iconic Spokane landmarks like the Spokane river, up the Doomsday hill, past the courthouse and finish on Monroe St. Bridge.
While some athletes can compete for prize money, many others just have a blast.
"My favorite is the start. The start line magic with everyone lined up on riverside and the excitement that's bubbling through the crowd as everyone is getting ready to run the racecourse. If I could drink from that cup every day I would be levitating," he said.
The entry fee is $28 if you register by March 19. Participants will also be able to customize their bib before then.
The Bloomsday 2022 poster is also for sale. Designed by Brian Maebius, he said he chose to highlight the iconic bison skulls on the bridge shelter to "Represent the resilient character of the Spokane community and the determination of every race participant."