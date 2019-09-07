The 50-mile bike route for the 12th Annual Spokefest will have multiple streets closed in Spokane on Sunday.
According to the City of Spokane, closures include:
- Summit Parkway from Cedar to Monroe St., 5 am - 4 pm
- Monroe St. from Summit Parkway to Riverside Ave., 8:25-8:50 and 9:25-10 am
- Riverside Ave. from Monroe St. to Government Way, 8:25-10 am
- Northbound Government Way from Riverside Ave. to the Centennial Trail, 8:30-11 a.m.
- Southbound Aubrey White Parkway from the Seven Mile Bridge to Pettet Drive, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
According to the Spokefest Facebook event page, eBikes are welcomed, 15 miles-per-hour and under, but no scooters.
People who wish to participate can register at Spokefest.org.