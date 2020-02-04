This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Update, Feb. 4, 5:15 pm:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people have been taken to Sacred Heart after a shooting near 6th and Division Tuesday evening.
Earlier, an authority on scene told KHQ the wounds of one of the victims appeared fatal. It was later determined that this was not the case.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE Wash. - Sources tell KHQ that one person has died after two were shot near Division and 5th.
According to authorities, preliminary investigations are underway and they are working to determine if a suspect is at large or if all people involved have been located.
People are asked to avoid Division between 4th and 7th as crews remain on scene.
