Leslie Lowe
Your trick or treat forecast is more of a trick than a treat! We will continue to watch for scattered showers and gusty winds through this evening, so make sure your ghost and goblins have their rain gear tonight! 
 
Unsettled weather is expected throughout the week.  Temperatures will start to fall, as will snow levels with the possibility of snow late Tuesday and into Wednesday for the mountain passes as well as the norther mountains and the eastern third of Washington.  Thursday morning will feature some of the coldest temperatures of the season, with a hard freeze expected with lows in the 20's and low 30's. 
Rain, rain/snow mix and mountain snow are expected for the end of the week as well as the potential for a strong wind event. We will continue to fine tune your weekend forecast, so stay tuned for more on that.  

