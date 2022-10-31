Current Contests
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Student assaults staff member at East Valley High School
- New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river
- Large power outage in north central Spokane
- Vehicle fire takes out powerline pole, knocks out power nearby
- Café Carambola burglary suspect arrested in CDA just hours after theft
- Driver in custody for DUI after head-on collision blocks Newport Highway
- 'They're only giving us 90 days in the middle of winter:' Small Rathdrum community facing eviction
- South Hill residents dealing with water damage after maintenance work at nearby water tower
- Local bagel shop in Spokane robbed
- Spokane Police: Missing 9-year-old found and is safe
Videos
From Our Sponsors
A car accident can happen when you least expect it. Even a leisurely drive around the block can take a devastating turn when something goes wrong. Are you prepared for the aftermath of a car accident? Read moreThe Emergency Kit for Your Vehicle That Could Save Your Life
At first glance, a brake pedal, a prescription drug, and a nail gun don’t have a lot in common, despite hanging out together in the joke. But there’s one key that ties them all together—a defect in any of these items can lead to an accident Read moreA Brake Pedal, a Prescription Drug, and a Nail Gun Walk into a Bar…
Focusing on what happens after a road crash and what you should do as a victim is crucial because your decisions will influence your chances of being adequately compensated. Even so, as a driver or pedestrian, what can you do to keep the roads safe? Read moreHow Teens and Seniors Can Change Car Accident Statistics
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.