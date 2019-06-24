Spotify is looking for a refund after they discover they may have over paid publishers in royalties

Spotify determined they overpaid publisher in royalties in 2018 and is looking to get a refund.
A Spotify spokesperson stated, “according to the new U.S. Copyright Royalty Board, we overpaid most publishers in 2018.”
According to Variety, this comes at a touch time for Spotify’s Public Relations team since Spotify and other music streaming giants like Google, Pandora, and Amazon, have teamed up to appeal a ruling by the U.S. Copyright Royalty Board that would increase payouts to songwriters by 44 percent.