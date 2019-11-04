Spotify offering free Google Home Mini in promotion for Premium users

Are you a Spotify user and love free things? Then you are in luck! Spotify is now offering existing and new users a free Google Home Mini through November 15 or until supplies last.
The deal is offering the previous Goggle Home Mini generation and not the newly release Nest Mini.
Here is how to claim yours:
- Visit this Spotify website by clicking here. If you are not already a Premium member, you'll be prompted to sign up. If you are a premium user, just sign into your account.
- Once you are logged in, depending on which Spotify plan you have, select Individual or Family. You will have reserved your Google Home Mini and will receive an email.
- Once you receive an email, you will be sent a link to the Google online store where the discount code will automatically be applied (our producer tested it out and you don't even have to pay for shipping).
Not every Premium user is eligible according to the terms and conditions. Users with free trials are not eligible. Those with a student plan are not eligible and if you have used a Google promotion within the last year you cannot receive one again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.