SPOKANE, Wash. – As of the beginning of May, there were 142 Indigenous persons reported missing in Washington. It’s a number that constantly fluctuates with some being found, and other new cases coming in.
The names include mothers, fathers, friends, neighbors, and children. One of the names on that list is Esmerelda ‘Kit’ Mora. Kit was reported missing in April of 2022, but loved ones say the teen vanished weeks before the official report was made.
“It's so hard,” Kit’s older sister, Maliyah Nelson, said. “It's been so long.”
Kit’s family, along with Omak PD, have chased down numerous leads but what happened to Kit remains a mystery.
“It hurts to talk about it, even now,” Maliyah said. “it just hurts.”
On Wednesday, the family announced a $10,000 reward for whoever provides the tip that leads investigators to Kit. If that’s you, you are urged to call Omak Police Det. Bowling at 509.
“I do have hope,” she said. “I have lots of hope. I pray about it.”
Kit’s story inspired our special coverage spotlighting ‘The Silent Search.’ Maliyah says it’s heartbreaking to know there are so many other families going through the same agonizing process.
She says they were closely following the progress of HB 1177, an effort to create a cold case unit for Indigenous victims. Representative Marcus Riccelli spoke to KHQ about his support for the bill.
“This is a first of the nation task force,” said Representative Marcus Riccelli. "It's our duty to uplift every community in our state and advocate for folks and work with the families to bring resolution and hopefully some sort of justice if possible.”
Justice the family of Casey D. Burke of Nespelem longs for as well. Casey hasn’t been seen since April, 2003.
“The same amount of years he’s gone is the same amount of years we had him with us,” Casey’s mother Veronica Gendron said.
Veronica says she believes her son was the victim of a homicide. Right now in Washington, there are more than 110 unsolved murders of Indigenous victims.
The new task force hopes to shrink that number. Multiple agencies and resources are coming together to try to do exactly that.
It’s efforts that Maliyah Nelson and Veronica Gendron hope can help with the cases of their loved ones, and so many others.