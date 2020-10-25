Just because it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, doesn't necessarily mean it's time to start putting lights up. Or is it? Christmas is still 60 days away, but that didn't seem to stop this north Spokane resident, who is seen stringing his Christmas lights along his rooftop on Oct. 25.
So, this begs the question, how early is too early to start bringing out the Christmas decorations? Some people believe you should wait until November, or even after Thanksgiving to get started, but scientists have shown that decorating early for the Holidays can actually make you happier. If that is the case, why not start as early as possible? In a year where nothing has been ordinary, it's safe to say all the rules have gone out the chimney anyways. So, we say hang up those lights, break out the hot chocolate, cue up Nat King Cole on vinyl, and get in the Holiday spirit!
Happy holidays everybody... in October!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.