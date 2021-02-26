Mostly sunny skies are expected for Spokane as we head into your afternoon. That won't be the same story for everyone across the Inland Northwest as we are expecting to see spotty showers. As per usual this time of year those will be all timing and temperature dependent when it comes to rain or snow. Winter Weather Advisories are in place which will expire through the day today. Some Winter Storm Warnings will hang on until tomorrow morning.
We also have breezy conditions with Wind Advisories in place back through the Palouse and into Central Washington. Wind gusts 30-40mph can be expected that way. For the Palouse in particular blowing snow is a concern. That isn't expected to be as much of an issue for the second half of the day.
