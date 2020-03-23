We remain in the mid 50's for our daytime high. Moving through our day today partly sunny skies will give way to a chance for spotty showers. Right now, in Spokane models are indicating we could see some showers just in time for drive time traffic. Make sure those windshield wipers are ready to go! For the mountains snow showers are a possibility.
Our big player today will be the winds. We are looking at breezy conditions this afternoon with steady winds around 15-20mph. Gusts today are expected to be around 30-35mph. If you have patio furniture outside make sure it is locked down. If the kids left their toys outside, including those beach balls, you will want to bring those inside as soon as possible so they don't end up in your neighbors yard. Winds do not look to die down tonight.
The chance for spotty showers isn't going anywhere tonight either. In fact, with temperatures dropping to just below freezing we could see snow instead of rain for the valley floors.
Tomorrow, temperatures ramp back up into the low 50's. Showers are likely and with unstable conditions we could even see some thunderstorm activity. You know what we always say, when thunder roars head indoors! It will be a great day to break out a new book or maybe play your favorite board game. We will expect a mix of sun and clouds when we do not see rain. After midnight, we will again see the snow level drop to about 1800ft. Overall, winds should be lighter compared to today. It's not doom and gloom all week long! Thursday is looking like it could be a dry break with sunshine.
