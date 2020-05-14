This afternoon we have a slight chance for spotty showers to head into the Spokane area. Along with that thunderstorm activity is possible, with the most likely locations being in the mountains. However, if we don't see the raindrops we will continue to expect increasing cloud coverage. Temperatures today will try to hit the 60° mark and drop into the mid 40's tonight.
Tomorrow looks pretty similar with spotty showers expected, although we will expect some more sunshine. The National Weather Service expects thunderstorms to be most likely for the Northeast Mountains and Panhandle. Daytime highs should be a bit warmer into the mid to upper 60's. Saturday we are trying to hit the 70's with dry conditions!
