SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Crews are on scene right now at a vehicle/power pole crash in the 15800 block of east Sprague avenue. Right now, power lines are sagging due to the pole's damage, causing Sprague to be closed in both directions between Sullivan and Conklin.
An investigation is underway, but initial information indicates the driver has minor injuries, and impairment isn't believed to be a factor. You're asked to avoid the area.
The closure is expected to last for the next hour or two while crews repair the pole and the crash is investigated.