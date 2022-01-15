...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Waterville, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston,
Mansfield, Lamona, Othello, Moses Lake, Coulee City, Spokane,
Wilbur, Electric City, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee,
Creston, Stratford, Palisades, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to Noon PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Near freezing temperatures will result in slick roadway and
sidewalk surfaces. Conditions may change rapidly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Roads may have patches of ice.
