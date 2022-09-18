SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The City of Spokane Valley will begin a stormwater and crosswalk pilot project along westbound Sprague Avenue between University Road and Herald Road on Sept. 19., which will reduce the road to three lanes.
The city will evaluate the impacts of reducing lanes until Oct. 28. The city hopes to make the change permanent.
According to the city's website, initial evaluations found the three lanes would provide ample capacity during peak traffic areas through 2040 based on current traffic models. The three lanes would provide more room for stormwater treatment and a shorter pedestrian crossing.
If enacted permanently, the city plans to construct "bio-infiltration swales," a method of filtering water using plants. The city also plans to install a signaled crosswalk between City Hall and Balfour Park to connect the Appleway Trail