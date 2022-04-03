Spring break day trips: Spokane, Washington

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Colfax, Quincy, Pomeroy, Waterville, Cheney, Fairfield, Cashmere, Airway Heights, Ephrata, Number 1 Canyon, Pangborn Airport, Downtown Spokane, Creston, Spokane Valley, Number 2 Canyon, Moscow, Othello, Plain, Uniontown, Mansfield, Odessa, Moses Lake, Rockford, Rosalia, Coulee City, Wilbur, Grand Coulee, Tekoa, Leavenworth, La Crosse, Wenatchee, Harrington, Davenport, Entiat, Potlatch, Clarkston, Plummer, Genesee, Alpowa Summit, Oakesdale, Badger Mountain Road, Chelan, Pullman, and Ritzville. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered to numerous power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles with strong cross winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may be found across parts of Grant, Adams, Whitman and Lincoln counties. This could impact travel on portions of I-90, Highways 395, 2, 195 and State Route 26. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&