SPOKANE, Wash. - It's time to spring forward Sunday, and the Spokane Fire Department is encouraging citizens to check their smoke alarms while changing their clocks.
They say residents should know the power source their smoke alarms us. Alarms purchased in the last few years may have a lifetime lithium battery, which is good for the lifetime of the smoke alarm, up to ten years.
The Fire Department offered the following checklist for smoke alarms:
- Have at least one alarm on every level of your home.
- Have an alarm outside every sleeping area and inside every bedroom.
- Check the back label on each alarm to know the date of manufacture. Make sure no alarm in your home is more than 10 years old.
- Lock for "ionization" or "photoelectric" or "photo-ion" on the back label of each alarm. Make sure you know the type of alarm you have.
- Have at least one photoelectric alarm on each level of the home.
- Check if your alarms have "hush buttons" so you don't ever have to remove a battery to silence a nuisance alarm.
- Check if your alarms have lithium batteries so you don't have to replace the 9-volt batteries every year. Lithium batteries may last the life of the smoke alarm.
- Test all of your alarms on the first day of every month to make sure they are still working.