Spring has sprung! Planting is officially underway in Spokane Duncan Gardens

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Duncan Gardens are considered a crown jewel of the City Of Spokane.
It’s a classical European Renaissance-style garden stretching three acres of the park.
But, how do all those flowers get there, and how does the beautification process begin?
I got a little sneak peek of how the job is done! The @SpokaneCity parks department is awesome!
Well, the city’s parks department has been working on the planting process for the last several weeks.
Crews tell KHQ that 30,000 plants go into the beautification and planting process. The hope is to have two of the large beds filled with bright purple and blue flowers today.
The garden includes manicured turf areas and vast displays of colorful annual bedding plants.
City gardeners were out before the sun was up working this morning. One gardener said this is always a good is a single that you can start getting your summer gear out!
The park was named after the former Superintendent of Parks John W. Duncan.
The big job of getting the Duncan Gardens full of flowers is underway! In total 30,000 flowers will be planted! Crews are working the tackle two of the big beds this morning!