Leslie Lowe
Pop-up snow, rain and graupel will linger through our Tuesday forecast with highs hovering in the upper 40's. 
Although Wednesday's daytime highs remain below average in the upper 40's, we are looking for a brief stint of sunshine mid-week. 
Our next series of storms is set to arrive with scattered showers Thursday and more widespread rain on Friday. 
Showers will linger into the start of the weekend and with warming temperatures flooding could become a concern.
Speaking of warming temperatures! Daytime highs are set to bump into the 60's by Sunday and near 70 degrees by Monday.
 

