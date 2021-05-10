perry farmers market

Spring is in the air and so is the smell of fresh produce as local farmers markets are starting to make their 2021 return. 

A handful of seasonal markets are starting in mid-May. Here's a list of markets: 

South Perry Farmers Market

  • Thursdays, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Starts May 2 and runs through October 31
  • 924 S. Perry

Wonder Market

  • Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. 
  • Starts May 15 and runs through October 30 
  • 835 N. Post Street, Spokane, WA 99201

Garland Summer Market

  • Tuesdays, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. 
  • Starts May 18 and runs through September 14
  • Located in two parking lots on Post/Garland and Post/Providence 

Kendall Yards Night Market

  • Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
  • Starts May 19 and runs through September 22

Millwood Farmers Market

  • Wednesdays, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. 
  • Starts May 26
  • City Park, 9300 E Frederick Ave, Spokane, WA 99206

Emerson Garfield Farmers Market

  • Fridays, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. 
  • Starts June 4 and runs through September 24
  • 2310 N Monroe St, Spokane, WA 99205

 Spokane Valley Farmers Market

  • Fridays, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. 
  • Starts June 4 and runs through September 17 

