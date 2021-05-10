Spring is in the air and so is the smell of fresh produce as local farmers markets are starting to make their 2021 return.
A handful of seasonal markets are starting in mid-May. Here's a list of markets:
South Perry Farmers Market
- Thursdays, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Starts May 2 and runs through October 31
- 924 S. Perry
Wonder Market
- Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Starts May 15 and runs through October 30
- 835 N. Post Street, Spokane, WA 99201
Garland Summer Market
- Tuesdays, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Starts May 18 and runs through September 14
- Located in two parking lots on Post/Garland and Post/Providence
Kendall Yards Night Market
- Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
- Starts May 19 and runs through September 22
Millwood Farmers Market
- Wednesdays, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Starts May 26
- City Park, 9300 E Frederick Ave, Spokane, WA 99206
Emerson Garfield Farmers Market
- Fridays, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Starts June 4 and runs through September 24
- 2310 N Monroe St, Spokane, WA 99205
Spokane Valley Farmers Market
- Fridays, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Starts June 4 and runs through September 17
Want to add your farmers market event to the list? Email Q6news@khq.com