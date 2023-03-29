Leslie Lowe
Thursday looks like the perfect day to get outside and enjoy a nice walk in the park, with partly sunny skies, light winds and daytime highs that will reach into the mid 50s.
 
Friday we will see increasing clouds and a few light showers as a series of weather systems moves into the Pacific Northwest bringing valley rain and mountain snow, gusty winds and cooler temperatures that will continue into next week. The Cascade mountain passes look to see the bulk of the snow through the weekend, with winter storm watches that will go into place Friday afternoon and continue through Sunday.
We'll also see a cooldown with daytime highs dropping back into the 40's, with overnight lows in the upper 20's and 30's.

