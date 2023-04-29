SPOKANE, Wash. — Spring weather has brought out motorcyclists in Spokane in recent weeks, and with an increase in riders comes and increase in crashes—some deadly.
In the early mornings of April 22, 42-year-old Spokane man Christopher Cooper's motorcycle left the road, and he was ejected. Another driver came upon the crash and alerted first responders, who took him to the hospital where he later died.
The week before, 65-year-old Sandra Albertson of Medical Lake died on her motorcycle when she was struck by an SUV in Spokane Valley.
Cooper's sister, Meghan Meseberg, said her brother's death changes how she feels about any of her family members riding a motorcycle, and she encouraged people to think hard about the risks involved.
"If (Cooper) had been in a normal vehicle with airbags around him, this may not have been his fate," Meseberg said. "There's no motorcycle that's forgiving. Any incident on a motorcycle you'll most likely be ejected, and it's not pretty."
Cooper was the sole provider for his family, Meseberg said. She organized a fundraiser to help his family handle funeral expenses and get through difficult financial times.
According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers see an increase in these types of crashes in the spring as snow, ice and salt clears from the roads.
WSP Trooper Ryan Senger echoed Meseberg's sentiments about the inherent dangers of riding motorcycles. He also stressed the importance of motorcyclists and drivers looking out for each other.
"It goes both ways. The riders have to make sure they're riding properly, and the drivers have a responsibility in vehicles to make sure they're watching for motorcyclists as well," Senger said.
Senger said drivers and riders can both benefit by keeping in mind motorcycles are much smaller than cars, and thus harder to see in blind spots.
Drivers should give bikes extra space, including when the car is in from of the motorcycle, Senger said, because new bikers often can't stop as quickly as a car can.
As for motorcyclists, Senger stressed the importance of practicing riding in a parking lot, wearing appropriate clothes and wearing a U.S. Department of Transportation compliant helmet.
But for Cooper, it's unclear what went wrong. According to Meseberg, he was very experienced on motorcycles. According to WSP, he was wearing a compliant helmet. The accident may have just come down to the risks of riding motorcycles.
"Definitely think really hard when you decide to get on the motorcycle about the risks involved," Meseberg said.
The fundraiser for Cooper's family has raised more than $5,000. Meseberg thanked those donors, as well as the person who came upon the crash and let first responders know about it.
"I can't thank that person enough because it allowed my brother the best fighting chance that he had," Meseberg said.