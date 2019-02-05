CHENEY, Wash. - A fire in a Cheney apartment building prompted an evacuation, but was contained to a single apartment Monday night thanks to a sprinkler head.
Monday around 8:23 p.m., Cheney firefighters responded to the fire at the Eagle Point Apartments, discovering upon arrival that a single automatic fire sprinkler head in a kitchen had activated.
The building was evacuated, but the sprinkler prevented the fire from spreading throughout the apartment.
All occupants of the building were allowed to return, besides the occupants of the affected apartment. Fire crews determined the fire started on the stove in the apartment while an occupant was cooking.
Crews say this is the third fire in this apartment complex where a single sprinkler halted a fire, keeping it in check until firefighters arrived. The apartment sustained minimal damage, and the occupants should be able to move back in after a few days.
No injuries were reported. Firefighters from the Cheney Fire Department and Spokane County Fire District 3 were on scene to shut down the sprinkler system and check for any fire extension to minimize damage from the fire.