LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Fire crews have credited a working sprinkler system for the lack of damage after a fire at a Liberty Lake apartment complex.
According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, crews responded to the initial call shortly before 6:00 pm on Wednesday, January 22. One caller said there was smoke and visible flames at the Bitterroot Apartments and another caller said they believed a barbeque was on fire and that a sprinkler system had already extinguished it.
Firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story apartment. Crews investigated, made sure the fire was fully extinguished and opened windows for ventilation.
The Spokane Valley Fire Investigator arrived shortly after the fire was fully extinguished and determined that the fire began with cigarettes that were disposed of in a cardboard box, which then ignited.
The cardboard box and the origin of the fire was on an exterior covered deck on the second floor of the building. Fortunately, the deck was protected with an automatic sprinkler.
The sprinkler activated, saving anyone from being harmed, the building from any damage and the displacement of residents, according to the Fire Department.
"Fire sprinklers are an effective method to mitigate fire damage," Spokane Valley Fire Marshal Greg Rogers said in a press release. "And they allow individuals the opportunity to escape a burning structure. A structure without a sprinkler system lessens your chances of getting out of a burning building. Put into perspective, you have about a 50% chance when compared to an over 80% chance in a structure with a sprinkler system."
The building is under fire watch until suppression systems and alarm systems are back in-line.
The Spokane Valley Fire Department has seen an increase the past few months of fires caused by improper cigarette disposal. Flammable containers include plastic coffee cans, cardboard coffee cans, cardboard boxes, plant soil and any other flammable container.
Clean, metal paint cans are recommended to properly dispose of used cigarettes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.