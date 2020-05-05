It's another calm before the storm day today. Temperatures are expected to be warmer than yesterday into the low to mid 70's. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds as cloud coverage continues to increase ahead of the cold front driving in tomorrow.
That cold front will drop temperatures into the upper 50's/low 60's. We will expect showers with a widespread band in the morning hours becoming a little more spotty in the afternoon. In total Spokane could see a quarter to half an inch of rain, so feel free to turn off the sprinkler system for tomorrow! In the afternoon there will be an opportunity for thunderstorms. Along with the rain, breezy sustained winds 15-20mph and gusts around 30mph are possible. Skies do look much clearer after tomorrow!
