SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools is making some calendar changes which they said will give faculty extra time to complete quarantine as the surge in COVID-19 cases has placed their staffing at "critical levels."
Here's the changes from the letter they sent out to SPS families.
Calendar adjustments
The next three weeks will include the following calendar days and adjustments:
• Monday, Jan. 17 – No school (MLK Day)
• Tuesday, Jan. 18 – No school (replaces March 14 snow make-up day)
• Monday, Jan. 24 – No school for students, pending conditions (see *note below)
• Monday, Jan. 31 – No school (semester break day)
*NOTE: We highly anticipate the need to utilize Jan. 24 as a non-student day (replacing March 4) and will provide final confirmation no later than Thursday, Jan. 20, to allow staff and families as much advance notice as possible.