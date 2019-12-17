Spokane health officials and Spokane Public Schools are warning parents about high rates of whopping cough cases in Spokane this winter.
According to out partners at The Spokesman-Review, SPS sent out a letter to parents Tuesday evening from the Spokane Regional Health District. The letter is urging families to look for symptoms of the disease.
So far, 51 cases have been reported.
Whopping cough is also know as pertussis and has the same symptoms of a common cold. The cough will then worsen over several weeks, including a low-grade fever.
Families are encouraged by health officials to keep their children immunizations up to date.
