SPOKANE, Wash. - The proposed "Monsters of Rock" concert is one step closer to sending the current Joe Albi Stadium out with a bang.
The Spokane Public Schools Board authorized a one-time waiver Wednesday evening, allowing the promoters of the concert to sell alcohol for consumption at the stadium in summer 2020, provided they get a liquor license from the state.
The 2020 concert was proposed when a promoter heard the original site of the 1988 Monster of Rock would soon be torn down.
Over 30,000 fans came to Joe Albi on July 20, 1988, to rock out to bands like Van Halen, Scorpions, Dokken, Kingdom Come and Metallica.
Sammy Hagar, the former lead singer of Van Halen who played at the 1988 concert, floated the idea of the possible "reunion" show last summer.
WestCoast Entertainment had been seeking approval as soon as possible in order to provide adequate time for booking performing groups and making other arrangements.
The show is expected to be in August 2020, and per a rental agreement, Spokane Public Schools will receive $1 from every ticket sold.
