SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools (SPS) is welcoming kindergartners back to classrooms for in-person learning starting on Wednesday. The district is following the guidance of state and local health officials, and is bringing the youngest learners back in a "slow and methodical" way, an update to families said. SPS said this will allow time to carefully train and acclimate students to new safety measures.
The district released a video showing students what they can look forward to when they do return to school. SPS also created an activity schedule for kindergartners on the days they are learning at home.
Kindergarten School Schedule
- Wednesday, Oct. 7 – Group A
- Thursday, Oct. 8 – Group B
- Friday, Oct. 9 – Group A
- Monday, Oct. 12 – Group B
- Tuesday, Oct. 13 – Group A
- Wednesday, Oct. 14 – Group B
- Thursday, Oct. 15 – Group A
- Friday, Oct. 16 – Group B
- Monday, Oct. 19 – All kindergarteners attend together.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW, UPDATE FROM SPS:
Safety Protocols
SPS staff continue to work hard to ensure the safety and health of students and families.
- Health Check: Please practice using the student health check on Tuesday, Oct. 6, to help prepare you for the first day of in-person learning. This will be a daily requirement, to be completed at least 30 minutes before the start of school each day. Learn more in this video, or read these instructions.
- Face Coverings: Students and staff will wear face coverings all day, but there will be plenty of mask breaks! Watch the video.
- Hand Washing: Students and staff will be encouraged to wash hands frequently. Watch the video.
- Social Distancing: Classrooms will be set up to support social distancing. Watch the video.
- Cleaning: Classrooms and high touch areas will be cleaned frequently. Watch the video.
- Feeling sick? Stay home! Students showing any symptoms will be sent home. Learn more about how we're responding to COVID cases here. Starting Oct. 9, we plan to launch a dashboard that shares the location and number of confirmed cases in the district.
Playgrounds
This year play fields and playgrounds will be closed while school is in session and during Day Camp hours. To keep students safe, school staff will schedule time for students to play outside in various quadrants of the playfields. Students who are not assigned to the building or scheduled to be in attendance must remain off campus until the end of the school day.
First Day of School Kindergarten Drop-Off
To celebrate the first day of in-person instruction, each school is planning a special activity that follows health and safety guidelines. This year, parents and guardians will not be able to walk their student to their classrooms. Please use the drop-off area outside of the school building for pictures and good-bye hugs.
Release of Kindergarteners at Bus Stops
To help ensure student safety, a family member or friend needs to meet their kindergartener at the bus stop after school. Students will only be released to individuals who are listed on their kindergarten school tag. Bus drivers may be able to make a second attempt if a family member is not present during the first drop-off. Students not released at school bus stops will be driven back to their school. We will reassess this safety protocol once we phase-in students in older grades.
Please check our website for more information especially for kindergarten families.
Thank you for your partnership in keeping our students and communities safe. Together we can!
