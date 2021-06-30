The Spokane Public School board took action on Wednesday to change the mascots of both North Central High School as well as Spokane Garry Middle School.
The board voted unanimously in favor of changing the North Central High School mascot to the Wolfpack. The new name will replace the previous mascot name, the Indians.
Spokane Garry Middle School also votes in favor of changing their mascot name to the Ravens.
These name changes come after the state introduced legislation to prohibit public school from using native American names, symbols, or images as their school mascots.
The new names will go into effect immediately and the schools will begin working with graphic designers to update the school logos and mascots.
The images posted here are examples and not the actual logos designed by the schools. The design process is set to begin in the near future.