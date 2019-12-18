SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools officials have confirmed that five first grade students at Wilson Elementary School have head lice.
All five students are in the same classroom, and according to school district officials, cases of head lice are common in elementary schools.
Head lice outbreaks are typically localized single classrooms. Notification letters have been sent out to families.
The Wilson Elementary School nurse is helping the teacher clean the classroom to prevent the spread of head lice to other students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.